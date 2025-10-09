Clay County Fugitive Captured in Pennsylvania

Authorities say the suspect, wanted for church burglary in Clay County, was arrested on unrelated charges in Philadelphia.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. — A wanted fugitive from Clay County is back in custody after being captured hundreds of miles away in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Caleb Heard was arrested by authorities in Pennsylvania on unrelated charges. During the booking process, investigators discovered Heard was wanted in Mississippi for burglary of a church.

Sheriff Scott says extradition proceedings are underway, and Heard is expected to be returned to Clay County in the near future.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2896, or reach out anonymously through the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or via the P3 Tips App.

