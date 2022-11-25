Clay County homicide suspect was found in Pickens County, Ala.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a Clay County homicide, Larry Findley, was found in Pickens County this afternoon.

The incident happened on Joe Myers road.

Sheriff Eddie Scott told WCBI that they are now working with Pickens County Sheriff to bring Larry Findley back to Clay County and hopefully find the motive of the homicide.

“We are still actually working on the motive for the homicide but we do know our person of interest Larry Findley was renting a house from our victim and we do know that there were some words exchanged between the two so we definitely want to get him into custody to find more answers,” said Scott.

Sheriff Scott wants to thank Pickens County Law enforcement for their help in putting their life on the line to catch the suspect.

