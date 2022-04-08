Clay County jury finds Roderick Johnson guilty of murder

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County jury finds a man guilty of murder.

The verdict was returned against Roderick Johnson Friday afternoon.

Now, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Roderick and Raheem Johnson have both been found guilty of murder in the shooting death of James White.

White was killed in May 2015 at a mobile home on Dixie Road in Clay County.

Two others were indicted in connection with the shooting.

A third suspect in the crime, Casey Watkins, is scheduled to go to trial on July 25th.