CLAY COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Clay County leaders extend the county’s curfew. The board of supervisors approved the extension this week.

Travel between the hours of 10 PM and 6 AM is will continue through the month of September.

Leaders across the state have used curfews to restrict social gatherings and possibly the spread of COVID-19.

Two months ago Clay County was having issues with parities where hundreds of people would attend from other counties.