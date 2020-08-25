Clay County man accused of burglarizing same victim twice

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man is accused of burglarizing the same victims two times.

21-year-old Tanner Langley is now charged with auto burglary, petit larceny, and trespassing.

Clay County deputies were called back on August 14th about some power tools and wrenches stolen from a truck.

The same victims called back on August 23rd about more missing items from their home.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says some of the stolen items were found in Lowndes County.

Langley remains in jail. His bond has not been set.