Clay County man accused of child sex crime

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was accused of a child sex crime.

32-year-old Justin Guest was charged with molesting.

West Point police said the investigation started after a report came to them from Child Protective Services.

Investigators told WCBI that the alleged victim is under the age of 16.

The case is still under investigation.

Guest was released on a $10,000 bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X