Clay County man arrested for allegedly shooting into dwelling

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man is in jail after a Tuesday shooting.

43-year-old Wayco Campbell was charged with shooting into a dwelling.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said officers were called to Church Hill Road for gunfire.

He believed an argument led to the shooting.

Bond has not been set for Campbell.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X