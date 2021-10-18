Clay County man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with an August shooting is now in jail.

29-year-old Kevon Tucker is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says the victim was shot 16 times on August 12th but survived.

Tucker was caught in Clay County last week by U.S. Marshals and Clay County deputies.

Two family members were also arrested and accused of harboring a fugitive.

He remains in jail on a department of corrections hold.