Clay County man charged with attempted murder for stabbing girlfriend

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man is accused of stabbing his longtime girlfriend.

36-year-old Amonty Young was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and taking a motor vehicle.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said deputies were called to a home in the Tibbee community this past Sunday evening.

The victim was stabbed several times and remains hospitalized in Columbus.

Scott believed Young took the victim’s rental car to leave the house.

Young was arrested Tuesday.

Bond has not been set.

