Clay County man dead after Sunday morning stabbing

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man is dead after an early morning stabbing.

Coroner Alvin Carter says 48-year-old Barry Crump died at the scene.

The incident happened on Barton Ferry Road at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says there was a domestic altercation, and the victim had an apparent stab wound.

The suspect, 38-year-old Dominique B. Powell, is in custody with a charge of first-degree murder.

Crump’s body is being sent for an autopsy.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, and this information is subject to change.

