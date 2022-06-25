Clay County man dead after workplace accident

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A workplace accident in Monroe County leaves a Clay County man dead.

According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, around 11:20 Friday morning Robert Grays of West Point was working on a paving project on Highway 45 and Davidson Road in Monroe County when he was hit by a Bobcat tractor operated by a co-worker.

Grays was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

He died at 3:24 PM of multiple trauma resulting from the accident.

Grays was working for Falcon Construction out of Columbus.

OSHA has been advised of the incident..