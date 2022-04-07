Clay County murder trial continues in Clay County Circuit Court

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI ) – A Clay County murder trial continues Thursday in Clay County Circuit Court.

The prosecution continues to present its case against Roderick Johnson.

Johnson is one of three men accused of shooting and killing James White in May 2015 at a home on Dixie Road in Clay County.

Prosecutors have an extensive list of witnesses they planned to call in this trial.

After they wrap up their presentation, Johnson’s defense will present its case.

It could be Saturday before jury deliberations begin.