Clay County murder trial continues Wednesday in West Point

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County murder trial continues Wednesday in West Point.

Cameron Henderson is accused of killing Dale O’Neal in March 2019.

Henderson and O’Neal were both inmates at the Clay County jail at the time.

Today, two people that were on duty at the detention center testified in the trial.

O’Neal was found dead in his jail cell. Investigators believe a phone cord was used.

The two men were being housed in the same area of the jail.

Jury selection and opening arguments were done on Tuesday.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.