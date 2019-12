CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A mistrial is declared in a Clay County murder trial.

Shundray Johnson, of Mantee, was charged in the deaths of Kentario Boyd and Kenya Campbell.

- Advertisement -

The 23-year-old victims were found shot multiple times on Dixie Road in March 2017.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Johnson in Memphis a couple of days after the crime.

Tabarrius Coffey of Calhoun City is also charged in the case.

A judge declared the mistrial late Tuesday afternoon.