Clay County officials continue to search for wanted gunman

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been over a week since a man was shot to death in Clay County and the search continues for the gunman.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says no arrest has been made in the shooting death of 72-year-old Joe Parker of Houston.

Parker, who was disabled, died at the scene of the shooting on Webber Road.

Two other people were shot during the August 3rd incident.

Deputies have been interviewing witnesses and running down leads.

Evidence has also been sent to the crime lab.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.