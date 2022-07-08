Clay County residents say thank you to local law enforcement with a meal

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Clay County residents say a hearty ‘thank you’ to area law enforcement with a ‘hearty’ meal.

Gary and Maurice Duncan served up a lunch of ribs and sausages with all the fixin’s to officers and deputies with the West Point Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of both departments were grateful for not just the meal but also the community support it represents.

“You know it’s just hard for us to say how much we appreciate the support that his family gives us, and the community as a whole. We are all a part of the same community and we support each other,” said Sheriff Eddie Scott, Clay County.

The Duncans have been cooking for area law enforcement agencies for a few years now.