Clay County Sheriff center of sexual harassment allegations, NYT writes

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott was the subject of a New York Times article released on July 19.

The investigative piece looks at accusations against the sheriff, including alleged sexual harassment, alleged sex with inmates, and alleged retaliation.

The story goes as far back as Scott’s days as Chief Deputy and investigates what alleged victims said is a pattern of behavior.

Scott granted interviews to reporters for the New York Times and the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting at Mississippi Today.

The article includes dozens of interviews, court records, and internal documents. The report stated that the FBI has also conducted interviews.

Scott told WCBI News he cooperated with reporters and said he believes his community knows and trusts his leadership.

“Everybody is kind of in shock. I knew they had been sniffing around. I thought we would get a fair story out of it and that is why we provided them with information to show different from what they printed,” said Scott. “I, myself, requested two different agencies local and state to investigate this when these initial claims come out. I’m confident that members of this community know me, know this sheriff’s office and they know what we stand for. With the type of crimes they are talking about alleged crimes you know I wouldn’t be sitting in this chair today if that was the case,” said Scott.

A civil lawsuit has been filed against Scott for sexual harassment but no criminal charges have been filed.

Scott is running for re-election this year.

The New York Times story was reported by Jerry Mitchell and Ilyssa Daly.

