Homicide investigation underway in Clay County after body is found

Sheriff Eddie Scott says a man was found on CCC Line Road with what appears to be a gunshot wound.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A homicide investigation is underway in Clay County after a body was found early Saturday morning on May 18.

Scott believes the shooting happened on CCC Line Road or near C’s Place.

Coroner Alvin Carter confirmed the victim as 52-year-old Ronald Bean of Mantee.

No motive or suspect has been identified in the case.

An autopsy will be done at the state crime lab.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

