Tupelo police make second arrest in connection with shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made a second arrest in connection with an April shooting.

27-year-old Xavier Mitchell was charged with two counts of shooting into a motor vehicle.

Tupelo police were called to Burress Circle back on April 16.

The owners of two vehicles found bullet holes in their vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Tony Allen was also charged in this investigation.

Mitchell was denied bond.

