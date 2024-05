Convenience store employee accused of taking lottery tickets

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo convenience store employee was accused of taking lottery tickets.

27-year-old Shamaya Buchanan was charged with one count of embezzlement.

Tupelo police said management at the Sprint Mart on Deer Park Road filed a report earlier this week.

The business believes $1,600 worth of lottery tickets were embezzled.

Buchanan was given a $5,000 bond.

