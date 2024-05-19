Investigation underway after a pedestrian is hit in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating a pedestrian incident.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says a body was found on the side of 178 in the Skyline community on May 17.
53-year-old Sean Hefferman of Mooreville was pronounced dead on the scene.
The body is being sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing to confirm the cause of death.