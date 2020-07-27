Clay County Sheriff’s Department enforcing county curfew as COVID cases increase

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) — Too many people in one place.

That has been a common problems as of late in Clay County.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott is hoping their strict curfew will stop large groups of people from gathering, and in turn, will slow the spread of COVID-19.

“What kind of brought it to light was some of the issues that we’ve been having with some of our younger crowds,” said Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. “The social distancing, I mean we get people that gather together 400 people at one time.”

Scott said the majority of the people at these large gatherings drive to Clay County from hot spot counties.

“When we go and look, 75 percent of those people are not even from our county,” said Scott. “You know I see tags from Lee, Monroe areas that are hot spots. And we want to do everything we can, working with the Board of Supervisors, City Selectmen and law-enforcement as a whole, to help try and protect citizens of our community.”

The current curfew is from 10 p.m., to 5 a.m., with several exceptions.

“If it is essential travel you’re covered,” said Scott. “If your person is going to work, if they’re coming from work, if they’re going to get food, these type of things are reasonable explanations. But just to be out and going to a friends house you know to have a party, that’s not considered essential and that’s what we are going to be looking for.”

Sheriff Scott said if you refuse to follow curfew guidelines, fines will be enforced.