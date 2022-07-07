CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County Sheriff’s Department makes a grand larceny arrest of 50-year-old Michael Rias.

The grand larceny charges stem from Rias taking a 2007 Suzuki Vehicle from a private property in the Pickerton Road area.

Investigators recovered the vehicle from a scrap metal company in Lowndes County.

Rias remains in jail at the Clay County Detention Center where his bond is set at $10,000 but is on hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

This case is ongoing.

If anyone has any additional information on this case you are encouraged to call the Clay County Sheriffs Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.