Clay County Sheriff’s Department makes drug arrest in unrelated cases

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes a pair of drug arrests in unrelated cases.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says narcotics agents in his department found about 15 grams of Methamphetamine when they arrested 60 year old David Dewayne Poss of Prairie.

Poss is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.

He has been released on a $5,500 bond.

In a separate case, 40-year-old Marcus Carrothers of West Point was arrested for Possession of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.

He is in the Clay County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Both of these investigations are still open, and Sheriff Scott encourages anyone with information to call his office or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers