Clay County Sheriff’s deputies put an accused drug dealer behind bars

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County Sheriff’s deputies put an accused drug dealer behind bars.

On Monday deputies and agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics got a warrant to search a home on Lone Oak Drive in West Point.

During the search, they reportedly found over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Investigators arrested Joshua Fulgham of West Point.

Fulgham is charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Weapon by a convicted felon.

He was given a $15,000 bond but will remain in the Clay County Jail on hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says the investigation is still open, and more arrests are possible.