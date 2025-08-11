Clay County Sheriff’s Office holds public BBQ

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement does it’s job best when they are able to comfortably work with the community.

This makes outreach efforts by law enforcement paramount to a well-functioning department or office.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office hosted a community barbecue Saturday to do just that.

The public was invited out for a night of music, fellowship, and of course, food.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said the event is meant to be a showing of goodwill.

A chance to show the people of Clay County how much he appreciates them.

“We’re not effective if we’re not a part of the community,” Sheriff Scott said. “We can’t be other; we’ve got to be a part of the community. And that’s reason, being out here involved, talking to these people. I mean, it really does your heart good. And it does them good to be able to get close to their elected officials. They need to know me by my first name, not just Sheriff.”

Ricky’s Catering Service catered the event, and the ladies of the AARP provided desserts.

