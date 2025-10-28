Clay County Sheriff’s office looks to provide Halloween fun

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Halloween, Friday night, and gameday for many, a lot is happening this October 31.

That’s why the Clay County Sheriff’s office is providing some safe, family-friendly fun this Halloween.

While the Clay County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to have a good time, they also want people to be safe.

“The days of letting them out on one end of the block and picking them up on the other are over with,” Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said. “There definitely needs to be adult supervision at all times. If you’ve got multiple kids, you need multiple adults. As always, you check the candy and stuff. Know where your kids are at, know where they’re going. Make sure they have the lighting on. Parents need to make sure they take the time to get a costume that’s gonna fit the child, that they can breathe in, and most importantly, that they can see out of. Being out, dark at night, you want to make sure there is some kind of reflective lighting on there. Kids can dart away from you and be out of sight in a heartbeat. So, you want to make sure you can see them in the dark.”

For a third year, the Sheriff’s Office is hosting its kid-friendly Trick or Treat and Haunted House.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said the event features food, and local churches will be set up to provide games and entertainment.

“It’s just gonna be a family event, and that’s what we’re doing, just having a safe place for our community kids to be able to go to,” said Sheriff Scott.

For the Sheriff’s office, it won’t be all fun and games. It’s a busy weekend, and Sheriff Scott said all law enforcement agencies will be out patrolling to keep everyone safe.

“Just be aware. There’s gonna be a lot of traffic with the ballgames and stuff going on in the Golden Triangle area. There’s gonna be a lot of people out traveling. It is a Friday night, so take your time, don’t get in a hurry, be aware, and watch for other drivers. Just be careful. Watch your property, watch your neighbors’ property, and if you see anything suspicious that doesn’t look right, call 911, let law enforcement come,” Sheriff Scott said.

The Trick or Treat and Haunted House event will be on Friday, October 31st, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Clay County Court Complex, 26089 West Main Street, in West Point.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.