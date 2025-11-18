Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes changes after bonfire shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A late Saturday night shooting in Clay County leaves five people injured.

The shooting took place at a bonfire event on Cousins Road.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects and is also rethinking large-scale gatherings.

A weekend bonfire in West Clay County ended in a shooting that left 5 people, including a 14-year-old, injured.

“Anytime now, when we have a large crowd gathering, we are always concerned as law enforcement,” Sheriff Eddie Scott said. “Unfortunately, we live in a time when 90-95% of people are trying to have a good time, but you’re always going to have some troublemakers in the bunch, so that’s why we’re on edge at any large-crowd event now. Because it is so common now for something like this to happen.”

Trail rides and bonfires are popular events throughout the South.

But in recent months, they have also become the scenes of violence, and that has law enforcement making changes..

“Within the past year, we’ve had a lot of issues at the tailrides where we’ve got people hurt and gunplay involved,” Scott said. “Now that the bonfires seemed to be a thing and again now we have issues with that. Again, so as of right now, I am suspending all permits for any type of bonfire here in the county, and I’m supported by the Board of Supervisors on this.”

No names of the victims have been reported, but they were believed to be innocent bystanders.

Clay County Sheriff Scott said the five victims were all out-of-town visitors who came for the event.

“Not having to worry about someone being shot, somebody shooting at them or getting hurt and again when you have juveniles coming into these places, it is about safety,” Scott said. “It is not about making money, if you are going to get out of here and doing this type of stuff you have got to make sure you keep the public safe.”

Investigators are still in search of suspects, and the shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X