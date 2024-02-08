Clay County Sheriff’s Office: Man wanted for aggravated assault

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man wanted on two charges.

Deputies are looking for 42-year-old Matthew Kinsey. He’s wanted for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of malicious mischief.

No other information surrounding the case has been released.

If you have any information on Matthew Kinsey, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the West Point Police Department, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151.

You can also use the P-3 App.

