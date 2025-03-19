Clay County Sheriff’s Office to be featured in ‘Booked: First Day In’

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is getting attention on the national level.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Lucky TV on A&E Network approached him a couple of years ago about featuring the department on ‘Booked: First Day In’.

This series follows arrested individuals through America’s booking process and follows the stories of arrestees.

Sheriff Scott says it follows inmates being booked in, the process, how it works, the interaction between jail staff and inmates, and how jailers care for the inmates.

The new season airs March 19 on A&E, and this season, along with Clay County, a variety of correctional facilities across the country will be featured, including Hancock County, Mississippi.

Sherriff Eddie Scott said he hopes to show a different side of the correctional facility world and show what his staff does with the resources they have.

