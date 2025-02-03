UPDATE: Clay County Sheriff’s Office working Missing Persons case

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing person.

58-year-old Earvin Kirkwood, Junior was last seen January 31st on Pheba Beasley Road in the western part of Clay County.

There was no description of what he was wearing or what type of vehicle he may have been in at the time.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Earvin Kirkwood, Junior, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151

.