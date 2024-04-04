Clay County Supervisors vote on changes to nightclub ordinance

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A mass shooting in Clay County led to a major overhaul in rules for nightclubs there.

Clay County supervisors voted on big changes for party venues and clubs.

Better cameras will now be required to operate clubs like this one.

The night of the shooting there were 14 security guards on duty.

Now, each club must have a certain number of security personnel per 100 guests.

No masks or facial coverings will be allowed.

And, supervisors defined the responsibility of club owners and promoters when it comes to a permitting process for events.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said some of that comes down to paying fees to operate the businesses.

“Another part is there will be some increase in the fees. The actual club owners will increase from $50 to $500 a year. Our local DJs are going to pay a one-time $50 permit for the year. The promoter is going to $1,000 per event. Club owners or promoters are actually going to be in charge as far as hiring their security.

And so we’re just going to provide information to the sheriff’s office showing that they are certified bonded security agencies,” said Scott.

One person died during the Oasis Club shooting. and 12 others were injured.

Scott said investigators have identified suspects, conducted interviews, and were making progress with the case.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the Clay County Grand Jury is hearing testimony on the case.

