COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A wanted man in Clay County is picked up on other charges by Columbus police.

CPD has charged Carl Haughton with Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Failure to Appear.

He was arrested Thursday.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie says Haughton was wanted on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Once he’s released from Lowndes County, Haughton will be taken to the Clay County jail.