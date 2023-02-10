Clay County Volunteer Fire Dept. receives grant for equipment, resources

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay county volunteer fire department received a grant through FEMA to get improved equipment throughout the department.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant has helped first responders obtain critically needed equipment.

The department received the grant on Wednesday and department staff has high hopes for how to use the funds soon.

