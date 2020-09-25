Clay County woman pleads guilty to 9 counts of animal cruelty

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County woman pleads guilty to nine counts of animal cruelty.

Shermia Brownlee was ordered to pay more than 46 hundred dollars in fines and restitution for the guilty plea.

Nine dogs were seized back on September 17th at a North Beasley Road property, in Pheba.

A portion of the money she paid went to the West Point – Clay County Animal Shelter.

Sheriff Eddie Scott encourages anyone to report animal cruelty to his office.

Brownlee was never booked in jail and did not have a mugshot made.