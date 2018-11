OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash east of Starkville.

Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan says the wreck sent two to OCH Regional Medical Center on Saturday.

It happened in Clayton Village, east of Starkville.

Rosenhan says the East Oktibbeha Fire Department also responded to the scene.