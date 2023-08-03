Clayton Village Water Association issues boil water notice

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A water main break on Old Mayhew Road in Oktibbeha County is prompting a widespread boil water notice for members of the Clayton Village Water Association.

Customers at Bulldog Bluff, Bulldog Ridge, Old Mayhew and Canterbury Townhouses, Biggs Road, University Estates, Spectra Student Living, University Hills Trailer Park, and Redpoint Starkville should boil their water for at least one minute before use, once water pressure is restored in those areas.

