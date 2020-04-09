Cleaning businesses in high demand as COVID-19 outbreak continues

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, more businesses are turning to professionals to help them battle the virus.

Brent Thompson, owner of Paul Davis restoration in Starkville, said there is a big difference between normal cleaning and disinfecting targeting the Coronavirus.

“A business really needs to have a deep clean done before we come in and apply a disinfectant because the coronavirus likes to live on dirt, dust, germs like that. So, if you walk into a business, and it doesn’t have a regular cleaning, then you will need to deep clean it first before applying the disinfectant,” said Thompson.

Thompson said it’s not enough to know what chemicals to use, you need to know how to use them.

That’s why you call the professionals.

“We have several products that we use and it’s really important to hire a company that not only knows the chemical but also knows how to apply to chemical correctly a disinfectant needs to stay on the surface and leave the surface wet for about 10 minute dwell time,” he said.

Thompson said before you plan on spending money on a cleaning company, make sure they are equipped to get the job done the best way possible.