Cleaning crews are busy getting houses, apartments ready for students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s almost time for college students to return to town, and local cleaning companies are working overtime to prepare houses and apartments for new residents.

Worker Bees is a Starkville-based cleaning company that has lived up to its name this year, and since management had so much on their plate they stuck to only cleaning vacant rooms and apartments at Midtown Apartments.

“Because all of our other work is still ongoing we usually have to hire extra temporary seasonal help because there’s just simply not enough hours in the day and not enough manpower to get it done with our regular employees,” said the owner of Worker Bees, Shannon Voges-Haupt.

Voges-Haupt said another reason they stuck to one complex this year is the quick turnaround.

“There are so many different things that have to be done in such a small period of time so once a student or renter moves out there has to be maintenance done on anything broken or not working properly then there has to be painting done then if there’s carpet it has to be steam cleaned and it has to be cleaned and that’s all when one lease ends and another one starts,” said Voges-Haupt.

Once students are out, the crews come in and clean from floor to ceiling.

When the initial crew finishes cleaning, a manager comes behind to make sure the job is complete.

“I will come in with supervisor knowledge and experience with pro tips. We’ve kind of got tricks of the trade we have a little caddy that we have extra supplies that the cleaners wouldn’t necessarily have,” said Worker Bees Manager Samantha Jones.

Jones and her boss work hand in hand with the crews to make sure they’re fed and energized throughout their shift.

Both ladies feel that even though the timeline is tight, it’s worth it for everyone once the job is done.

“It’s a great opportunity for the employees and for the business to make a good amount of money and the timing works out great because it’s right before school starts so a lot of our cleaners can make money to get school supplies,” said Voges-Haupt.

Staff expects to be done with the Midtown apartments by the end of next week.

