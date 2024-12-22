Clear and cool Sunday, warm up looms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunday will be cool and clear to cap off the last weekend before Christmas as a warming trend kicks in that will lead us to above average temps next week.

TONIGHT: Cold, cold, cold with overnight lows in the mid to low 20s and a mostly clear sky. Winds will be light from the north.

TOMORROW: Sunday starts off frigid, but temperatures rise into the upper 40s/low 50s in the afternoon. We will see plentiful sunshine, and pick up a slight breeze from the ENE as the day goes on. Bundle up if you have to run out!

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be on the rise to start the week, warming into the upper 50s Monday and low to mid 60s by Christmas. The reprieve from the brutal cold will come at a cost though, as rain chances increase and we should see clouds and showers by Tuesday night. Rain will stick in the forecast, with chances all the way through next weekend. We are looking to be entering into a warm and wet pattern for the next week or so. Keep an eye out for some stormy weather next weekend.