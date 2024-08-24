Clear and sunny weekend!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The weekend will bring more sunshine and heat! Along with more clear skies, a rise in temperature is on the way…

SATURDAY: We start the weekend in the lower 90s, but we’ll end it in the upper 90s! Saturday will be nice with a high temperature of 93 and an overnight low of 69. The warming trend will continue from here, and we will remain dry and clear.

SUNDAY: As the weekend wraps up, heat continues to build and skies will remain sunny. Temperatures will rise to a high temperature of 95 and a low of 70. Some clouds will linger, but sunny skies will be the main picture.

EARLY WEEK: Heat will build (more)! With plentiful sunshine, we’re expected to reach triple digits by Tuesday and Wednesday, with a high of 100 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Stay hydrated and seek shade when possible.

LATE WEEK: Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s, with lows in the lower 70s, but it will still feel hotter! Clear skies remain, with passing cloud cover at times. Some areas could see light right in spots by Friday, but the week will stay mostly clear and hot!!