Clear and sunny, with cool nights

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finishing off the week with relatively nice days and cool nights. Expect warmth and sun the next couple of days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida near Tampa tonight, after already causing many issues throughout the day with its outer bands. For NE MS, cool and calm. Staying mostly clear overnight, temperatures will drop into the low to middle 50s.

THURSDAY: A nice day! High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s. Expect lots of sun and a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows will be cool again, back in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Not much to change. Keeping high temps in the low to middle 80s. Mostly clear, sunny and dry conditions will finish off our week. Lows temps drop into the lower 50s, with potential for some upper 40s.

WEEKEND: Saturday maintains the end of the week conditions. With the approach of a cold front from the NW, Sunday could increase by a few degrees. Potential for highs to quickly return to the upper 80s. Overnight lows stay fairly cool and calm.