Clearer and warmer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clouds are continuing to slowly clear out through the beginning of this week. Temperatures are on a warming trend as well, moving back into the upper 80s/lower 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds will be leftover tonight. Temperatures will drop into the cool lower 60s. There is the possibility of some of us getting into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Middle of the week! Mostly clear sky, with the likelihood of afternoon passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Lows again fall into the lower 60s, potentially some upper 50s.

REST OF WEEK: Thursday will be the warmest day this week! High temperatures are heading back into the middle to upper 80s. Mostly clear Thursday during the day, trying to build in extra clouds overnight. Some moisture could work in North from the Gulf on Friday. This could bring in a few isolated to scattered showers. A dry and warm weekend is expected! We’re still watching the Gulf for potential tropical development, but most models continue to keep whatever develops fairly weak and erratic with motion…stay tuned!