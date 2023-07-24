Clearer, calmer, but still hot

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Welcome to the Deep South during the summer! Hot temperatures will not be going away anytime soon. Luckily, this week is staying sunny. Great to get out and enjoy the nice conditions!

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear conditions today will allow nice conditions tonight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Humidity is also much lower than what we felt last week.

TUESDAY: Temperatures heating up a little more. High temps are heading into the low to middle 90s. Sky conditions are going to be mostly clear, which means a lot of sun! Calm conditions will keep low temperatures mild and comfortable in the lower 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Continue turning up the heat! Temperatures during the middle to end of the week will push into the middle to upper 90s. Sun will be maintaining with very little cloud coverage in the sky, thanks to our high pressure ridge. Low temperatures will be getting slightly warmer, heading towards the middle 70s.