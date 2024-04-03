Clearing after the storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Afternoon to evening showers and storms will clear out Tuesday evening. The second half of the week will be clearer, with cooler temperatures.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The rest of the rain and the bulk of the cloud coverage clears tonight, allowing for overnight lows to fall into the 40s. Much cooler than last night.

REST OF WEEK: Going through the second half of the week, temperatures are going to be mild. Only reaching the middle to upper 60s. The sun will be back, breaking through a few passing clouds. There will be a couple of colder mornings, with lows falling into the middle to upper 30s.

WEEKEND: Quiet weather sticks around Saturday, but clouds will quickly increase on Sunday ahead of the next system early next week. High temperatures will go from the middle 60s Saturday to the middle 70s on Sunday.