Clearing and drying out

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mostly cloudy to start our Saturday, some partial clearing by this evening. Cooler temperatures in store for this weekend! Nicer conditions are on the way, potentially looking like spring next week.

WEEKEND: Some leftover showers are possible this morning, lingering behind the passing cold front. Rain looks to clear out by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will be a bit slower to move out, but it will begin breaking up by the early evening. Temperatures are going to have a steady drop throughout Saturday, thanks to the cooler air rushing in behind the front. Clear sky conditions come overnight and into our Sunday, with the continued cool N/NW wind. High temps in the lower 60s Sunday, with cold overnight lows in the middle 30s.

**Remember to put your clock ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night!**

NEXT WEEK: Looks like we might get some spring in our step! Temperatures are going to be on the rise, pushing back into the middle to upper 70s by mid-week. Clearer and drier conditions continue through the first half of the week. Cloud coverage will move back in on Thursday. There is a chance of light rain late Thursday and continuing into Friday.