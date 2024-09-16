Clearing in sight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With cloud cover and scattered showers to start off the work week on Monday, temperatures will feel comfortable. Clear conditions are on the way, though, bringing the return of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week!

TODAY: Isolated rain chances last through Monday morning, but clearing is in store by around the lunch hour. While these showers will be spotty, they will be locally heavy at times. It would be best to have your rain gear on hand on your way into work or to school this morning! Rain will be out of the picture by this evening, but cloud cover will keep conditions feeling mild. The high temperature is expected to reach 80, with the overnight low in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and clear conditions are in sight, as the heavier cloud cover pushes out of our area overnight on Monday. With clear skies, warmer temperatures are ahead. The high temperature will reach the upper 80s, with an overnight low in the mid-60s.

LATE WEEK: Dry and clear conditions will continue through the rest of the week. Consistent sunshine will keep the high temperature in the upper 80s, with overnight lows in the mid-60s. It will be a beautiful week, with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures!!