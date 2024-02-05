Clearing Monday afternoon, mild weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It is going to be a mild and dry start to the work week before another round of rain comes into the area this weekend.

TODAY: It was definitely a wet Sunday, and we still had a couple spotty showers lingering around this morning. It is going to be cool and damp for the morning hours, but we will be seeing some clearing headed into the afternoon and into the nighttime hours. The good news is that it is going to be dry for the next few days! High temperatures will reach the lower 60s today, and overnight lows will sit in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Beautiful conditions are in store for midweek! Thanks to a building high pressure, the weather will be dry and sunny, and temperatures will sit in the lower 60s. We will be cooling off at night into the mid 30s and lower 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Rain will come back into the forecast Friday and Saturday, but should hopefully clear out once Sunday rolls around. We will be warming up to the mid 60s before a cold front pushes through Saturday and into Sunday.