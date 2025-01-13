Clearing Monday PM, freezing temps return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay slightly below normal through mid-week, but a brief bout of milder weather moves in Friday & Saturday.

MONDAY: An area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast continues eastward, ultimately dragging in drier and clearer conditions for north MS. Highs this afternoon w/some sunshine should reach the upper 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: High pressure builds in, keeping things nice & mostly clear. Low temperatures look to drop quickly into the lower 20s, possibly upper teens!

REST OF WEEK: Temperatures hover near 50 degrees each afternoon Tue-Thu with sub-freezing mornings. Milder weather moves in Friday, and clouds will build in through the day. Rain becomes likely Friday night into Saturday as a strong front moves through the region. Saturday looks to be warmest in the low 60s before big changes arrive Sunday. The coldest air of the season could be knocking on the door by next Monday-Wednesday!