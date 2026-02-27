Clearing out and getting warmer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain overnight will clear by end of week, leaving us a great weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A Level 2 – Slight risk for severe weather is in place for the rest of the evening. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be likely. Large sized hail is our greatest concern. Lows will be mild again tonight, in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Once a lot of the rain clears and clouds begin to separate Friday morning, it is going to be a very nice end to our week. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s. There will be a continued mix of sun and clouds. Lows will drop into the lower 40s.

WEEKEND: Going to be a gorgeous weekend to be outdoors! Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s. Lots of sun, a few passing clouds. Overall, calm. Lows will be cool and comfortable, in the middle 40s to lower 50s.